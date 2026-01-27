Man dead after rowhome fire in West Baltimore

A 65-year-old man died after a rowhome fire in West Baltimore Tuesday, according to Fire officials.

Crews responded to the incident in the 700 block of Brune Street around 9:30 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor of a three-story rowhome.

According to officials, a 33-year-old man evacuated from the home before firefighters arrived. He was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A 65-year-old resident was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Crews quickly worked to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading further. According to Fire officials, temperatures during the emergency response were in the mid-teens, with a wind chill of nine degrees.

Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around the Baltimore area through this week, prompting a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert to be extended through Sunday, Feb. 1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fatal fires in Baltimore

Tuesday's incident was the first fatal fire recorded in Baltimore in 2026.

Last year, fire fatalities declined by nearly 50%, according to data from the fire department. In 2025, the city recorded nine fire-related deaths, compared to 18 in 2024.

Last week, neighbors and firefighters sprang into action in response to a house fire in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The fire happened as the city dealt with bitterly cold conditions. The low temperatures posed a challenge as crews worked to fight the fire.

No one was at the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

On Jan. 9, two people were hospitalized due to a rowhome fire in the 430 block of Curley Street. One resident was also displaced from the home.

A week prior, a Baltimore firefighter was injured while responding to an overnight second-alarm fire in West Baltimore.