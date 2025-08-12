Injuries won't subside for Baltimore Orioles. Eflin and Bautista the latest to be ruled out for the season

The Baltimore Orioles have ruled out two more pitchers for the season.

Right-hander Zach Eflin needs a lower back procedure, and closer Félix Bautista has what manager Tony Mansolino called a "significant" shoulder injury. Mansolino said Tuesday that Bautista has an appointment later this week, and the team will have another update soon.

Entering Tuesday's game against Seattle, the Orioles had used 58 players. The team record is 62 from 2021, when Baltimore lost 110 games.

"This has felt like this for a while this year," Mansolino said. "It's just something that we've kind of had to take on throughout the year."

Injury impact

The Orioles came into 2025 with questions about their pitching, and injuries have only made the situation worse. Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) had surgery and will end up missing the entire season. Eflin, a pending free agent, has made only 14 starts with a 5.93 ERA.

Bautista returned from Tommy John surgery after missing all of last year. He produced 19 saves and a 2.60 ERA, but Mansolino's comments on him sounded ominous.

The Orioles could get a bit of help soon. Right-handers Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish are both almost back from elbow surgery. Wells is expected to make two or three more rehab starts, with Bradish making two more.