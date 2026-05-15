Man declared incompetent after allegedly killing elderly philanthropist, shooting at Maryland trooper

A judge ruled that a man accused of killing an elderly philanthropist and shooting at a Maryland trooper was incompetent and "dangerous," court officials said.

The judge ordered that Maurquise Emillo James, 22, be placed in a psychiatric facility under the Maryland Department of Health until his next evaluation on November 9.

Montgomery County murder

James was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after he was charged with murder, attempted murder and assault in connection with two separate cases.

James was arrested in February after he shot at a Maryland State Trooper who was conducting a traffic stop in Baltimore.

Police learned that James was also the suspect in the murder of 87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr., who was shot to death at his apartment in the Coring Potomac Senior Living Facility in Potomac, Maryland.

Fuller was described as a millionaire and philanthropist who moved to Maryland to be closer to family.

James worked as a medicine technician at the facility where Fuller was living, according to police.

Police were able to connect James to both incidents after shell casings from the traffic stop shooting scene matched the ones recovered from the senior living facility.