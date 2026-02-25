Man arrested for shooting at Maryland trooper during traffic stop in Baltimore

A 22-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for shooting at a Maryland State Police trooper during a traffic stop in the city Tuesday.

Maurquise Emillo James is facing attempted murder, felony assault and firearm charges.

He is currently being held without bond in Montgomery County for charges in an unrelated violent crime, according to police.

James was arrested in Montgomery County on Tuesday, around 3 p.m., after a multi-agency effort.

Shots fired at trooper

According to State Police, James shot at a trooper who attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with powder burns due to the proximity of the shooting. The trooper did not sustain gunshot wounds, officials said.

The trooper was approaching a gray Infiniti on the driver's side when the door opened slightly and the driver, identified as James, fired shots from inside.

The driver then fled the scene, going east on Belle Avenue.