Competency evaluation requested for man accused of killing elderly philanthropist, shooting at Maryland trooper

A mental competency evaluation has been requested for a man who is accused of killing an elderly philanthropist and shooting at a Maryland State Police trooper.

The attorneys for 22-year-old Marquise James requested the evaluation as he faces murder, attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the two separate cases.

During a court hearing Thursday, a judge ordered that James be held without bond. He is scheduled to appear for another hearing on March 5, court records show.

Murder of philanthropist in Potomac

James was arrested on Feb. 24, hours after Maryland State Police said he shot at a trooper who was conducting a traffic stop in Baltimore.

It was later revealed that James was also the suspect in the deadly shooting of 87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr., which occurred at a senior living facility in Potomac on Feb. 14. Fuller is described as a millionaire and philanthropist who was born in Massachusetts and moved to Maryland to be closer to family.

James worked as a medicine technician at the Corig Potomac Senior Living Facility, according to police.

Investigators were able to connect him to both crimes by his firearm, as the shell casings recovered at the scene of the traffic stop shooting matched the ones recovered at the senior living facility, according to police.

Shots fired at Maryland trooper

During James' arrest, police recovered an Infiniti G37, the car James was driving when he allegedly fired shots at the state trooper, according to officials.

Police said James fired his gun toward the trooper, causing powder burns, early on the morning of Feb. 24. The incident occurred as the trooper was walking back to James' vehicle during a traffic stop at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue, police said.

Police were searching for a suspect who they said shot at a Maryland State Trooper during a traffic stop in Baltimore on Feb. 24, 2026. Maryland State Police Department

The trooper did not sustain a gunshot wound, but was taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to officials.

James fled from the scene and was arrested in Rockville later in the day, following a multi-agency effort, police said.