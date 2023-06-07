Watch CBS News
Local News

In newly obtained affidavit, former Gov. Hogan recounts learning of Roy McGrath's alleged fraud

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

On a summer Sunday almost three years ago, then-Gov. Larry Hogan received a phone call from his lawyer about a brewing scandal.

Hogan's new top aide, Roy McGrath, had negotiated a $200,000 payout when he left the Maryland Environmental Service earlier that summer for the governor's office. McGrath negotiated the deal under the pretext that the governor had given his blessing. But a board member of the environmental service called the governor's lawyer, Michael Pedone, with concerns.

This story by Pamela Wood and Tim Prudente continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: In newly obtained affidavit, former Gov. Hogan recounts learning of Roy McGrath's alleged fraud

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.