In newly obtained affidavit, former Gov. Hogan recounts learning of Roy McGrath's alleged fraud

On a summer Sunday almost three years ago, then-Gov. Larry Hogan received a phone call from his lawyer about a brewing scandal.

Hogan's new top aide, Roy McGrath, had negotiated a $200,000 payout when he left the Maryland Environmental Service earlier that summer for the governor's office. McGrath negotiated the deal under the pretext that the governor had given his blessing. But a board member of the environmental service called the governor's lawyer, Michael Pedone, with concerns.

