2 bills up for vote in Baltimore County Council could increase protections for immigrant communities

The Baltimore County Council will vote on two bills Monday evening that could increase protections for immigrant communities.

One of the bills would establish an Office of Immigrant Affairs, which would support the well-being and economic development of immigrants and would serve as a source of knowledge and advocacy.

The other bill would prevent county employees and agencies from helping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials with investigations or arrests and would prohibit discrimination based on immigration status.

If the bills pass by four votes, they will go into effect within 45 days, and if they receive five votes, they will go into effect within 15 days, county councilmembers said.

Establishing an Office of Immigrant Affairs

If an Office of Immigrant Affairs is created, it would be required to submit yearly reports to the council and the county executive under the bill.

The office would be tasked with advising the council on ways to improve resources for immigrants and how to coordinate county and state policies.

Under the bill, the Office of Immigrant Affairs would also compile information about the needs of immigrant communities as well as advocate for policy changes and equitable access to government services.

Protections for non-U.S. citizens

The second bill would establish several policies and rules that prevent county employees from working with ICE. However, the measures would not apply if state or federal laws dictate otherwise.

The bill would not prevent county police from assisting federal agents with arrests or criminal activity other than immigration violations.

Under the bill, county employees would not be allowed to help ICE with collecting or distributing information about a person's immigration status.

Employees and agencies would be prohibited from asking about a person's citizenship, nationality or immigration status unless the person is applying for a passport, voter registration or to become a sworn officer.

Provisions of the bill could be changed to comply with updated state or federal laws.

If the bill passes, all county departments would be required to develop policies and make them publicly available within 120 days.