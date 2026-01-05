Illegal car exhibitions dismantled across several Maryland counties

Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were broken up, with several arrests, across three Maryland counties this past weekend.

These rallies have evolved into parties that attract hundreds of people, and according to police, several violent incidents have occurred.

One of those rallies at an industrial park in Howard County left tire marks, broken glass, and trash behind.

What are these car rallies?

Police describe the "chipeos" as "organized unpermitted car meets in public spaces involving music and dancing and attracting hundreds of people."

Police also say at least six shootings and one stabbing since December 1 are directly associated with "chipeos" in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area.

Crowds, speakers, alcohol

A social media video shows a "chipeo" at a business park in Columbia on Friday night. Police said the event traveled to seven other locations in Prince George's and Montgomery counties.

They were ultimately dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force. During the law enforcement operation, police arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly having a loaded handgun in his car at a Chipotle restaurant in Hyattsville.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old man on handgun and drug-related charges, and two 17-year-old males for possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

According to charging documents, investigators saw 300 vehicles parked in the area, several of them with DJ-style speakers, and people walking around with alcohol.

According to police, Task Force members dismantled four large-scale driving exhibitions at the following locations:

2801 52nd Ave. in Hyattsville

12103 Indian Creek Court in Beltsville

Marlboro Pike at Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro

3912 Ironwood Place in Hyattsville

Police also prevented three additional rallies from escalating at locations in Rockville, Columbia and Capitol Heights.

What is the Maryland Car Rally Task Force?

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was established in 2024 as a collaboration of law enforcement agencies across the state to stop illegal driving exhibitions.

The task forces is made up for the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George's, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo previously told WJZ.

Penalties for illegal car rallies

In 2024, House Bill 601 made exhibition driving and street races illegal.

According to the law, exhibition driving is described as operating a vehicle close to a crowd and intentionally skidding, swerving while accelerating or causing the wheels to lose contact with the ground, among other actions.

Those convicted of exhibition driving could face 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. If the illegal conduct results in harm to another person, the maximum prison sentence is one year.