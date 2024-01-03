Illegal ammunition charges dropped against former Safe Streets site supervisor

BALTIMORE - Illegal ammunition charges against the man who was working as a Safe Streets site supervisor have been dropped, his attorney told WJZ.

David Caldwell was serving as the supervisor of Baltimore's Safe Streets site in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, which was raided last October. Safe Streets is a Baltimore violence intervention program.

Court records showed that during a raid of his home, Baltimore police and federal agents recovered a handgun with nine live rounds, narcotics packaging materials, plus photos and mail addressed to Caldwell.

John Cox, Caldwell's attorney, told WJZ that prosecutors never provided him with a copy of the search warrant authorizing FBI agents and Baltimore Police detectives to enter the home.

Cox said prosecutors couldn't continue its case without producing the warrant.

"They've sealed the warrant, and to my knowledge, it has not been unsealed," Cox said, "(Caldwell is) happy to have this behind him and move on."

Caldwell was charged with illegally possessing ammunition.

Safe Streets was formed in Baltimore's McElderry Park neighborhood in 2007. The gun violence reduction program uses "violence interrupters." The violence interrupters are people who are known in the community tasked with mediating disputes before they turn deadly.