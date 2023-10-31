Former Safe Streets supervisor charged after Baltimore home raided by FBI

Former Safe Streets supervisor charged after Baltimore home raided by FBI

Former Safe Streets supervisor charged after Baltimore home raided by FBI

BALTIMORE -- A former Safe Streets supervisor is facing criminal charges after a home was raided by the FBI last week.

This came as the Safe Streets office in the Belair-Edison neighborhood was forced to suspend operations.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ revealed FBI agents were targeting 37-year-old David Caldwell when they converged at a home on the 2400 block of Kermit Court.

We now know the FBI probe led investigators to the home of the former Safe Streets staffer.

Court records show Baltimore police and federal agents recovered a handgun with nine live rounds, narcotics packaging materials, plus photos and mail addressed to Caldwell.

Four people were present during the search of the property, including two minors.

Charging documents indicate a woman inside the house claimed Caldwell was away on a "business trip."

That same day, the FBI raided the Safe Streets Belair-Edison office.

The investigation reignited debates about the Safe Streets program through Mayor Brandon Scott's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) modeled back in 2007 aimed at reducing gun violence and de-escalating disputes.

"What I direct the police department to do is to hold any and everybody accountable for wrongdoing no matter who they are," Mayor Scott said.

Last year, a Safe Street staffer was among three killed in a shooting on Monument and Port streets.

Our media partner, the Baltimore Banner reports operations have been suspended at the Belair-Edison location of Safe Streets and Caldwell was charged with illegally possessing ammunition.

Two other staffers were placed on leave following the raid on Belair Road.