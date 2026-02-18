Maryland communities concerned after local police mistaken for ICE officers

A video posted online claims Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were in an Owings Mills plaza around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Baltimore County Police confirmed to WJZ it was their officers in the New Town Plaza conducting a search warrant. The department also says its officers were in the area Tuesday night for the same investigation.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that local police in our area have been mistaken for ICE.

The video was taken near Groffs Mill Drive near New Town High School.

Video of law enforcement posted online

Tyrod Haynes says he took the video and posted it online in an effort to warn others in the area.

"It makes you a little nervous, to be mindful like what's going on here? It's a little early and we know with this climate today, we have to be mindful," Haynes said.

Haynes, who is a candidate for Baltimore County Council, said he saw 10 to 15 law enforcement vehicles just after 4 a.m. Wednesday when he was at the gym. He claims the officers were wearing military style clothing.

"I first noticed them at Royal Farms," he said. "There were a couple of guys there [in] military uniforms. They had zip ties on their legs, got into a dark car. Looked like police officers, but with military gear, I didn't think it was police officers."

Baltimore County police said investigators were in that area serving a search warrant. The Department of Homeland Security also confirms to WJZ that none of its ICE agents were in the area.

"None of us want to hinder any police investigation," Haynes said. "But on the same token, this is a heightened situation. ICE is doing a lot of things. It's putting people on edge. Our communities are nervous."

The investigation happened across the street from New Town High School and New Town Elementary School. The high school principal sent a letter to families saying ICE had not visited either school campus and the school day would continue as normal.

Neighbors on edge

Mustafa Ahsan, who owns Package Place in the New Town Plaza, said several customers told him about the law enforcement activity.

"Even if police is here, that means something is going wrong here. It's not safe," Ahsan said. "Everybody is concerned about it."

Heightened fear and concern is also alarming for Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones, who represents the New Town area.

"When people are on edge, I'm concerned that people take actions," Jones said. "Some kid may not have come to school today. Maybe some kid won't come to school tomorrow."

This heightened fear that ICE is in Baltimore County comes after the county says an office space in Cockeysville is being used by lawyers dealing with immigration, customs and FOIA requests.

On Tuesday, the council passed an emergency bill prohibiting private detention centers in the county backdating to January 1, 2026.

Earlier this month, the Baltimore County Council passed restrictions on how the county deals with ICE and established the Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Councilman Izzy Patoka proposed another bill prohibiting face coverings for law enforcement during Tuesday night's meeting.

Similar concern in Howard County

This is the second time in just a matter of weeks that local police have been confused with ICE.

Last month, Liz Walsh, who represents District 1, posted on Facebook last week about possible ICE officer activity in Columbia, Maryland.

Howard County Police later revealed it was doing an undercover operation in the area.