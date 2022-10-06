'I know the fans will be loud': Ravens look to bounce back on primetime against Cincinnati

The Ravens were two final defensive stands away from a perfect record.

Instead, both the Dolphins and Bills, were able to score on their final possessions to stun the Ravens this season at M&T Bank Stadium.

Now, the Ravens are 2-2, tied for first place with Cincinnati and Cleveland. They have lost five-consecutive home games going back to last season.

But, instead of looking at the past, the Ravens are focused on the most important game of their early season. The Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium for a clash with defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, on primetime Sunday night, with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

"Sunday night in the Bank. I know the fans will be loud, I'm really excited for that atmosphere," Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey said.

The Ravens lost to the Bengals twice last season -- with their defense yielding 41 points both times.

"We've been in this situation before," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "When we lost to the Browns in 2019, we started the season the same way. Guys are just getting back from being healthy, I feel we are going to hit our peak at the right time."

Jackson has been nearly sensational with 893 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 316 rushing yards and two more scores.

Tight end Mark Andrews has a team-best 260 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Rashod Bateman has 243 receiving yards.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who hasn't played in nearly two years, has been a full participant in practice this week. His status for the game is still up in the air.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team, the guys that we have, this offense," tight end Mark Andrews said.

Baltimore's offense now ranks 12th in total offense, and 30th in defense.

The Bengals bring a loaded offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals (2-2) are coming off a 27-15 win over Miami, and will have had 10 days off in between games.

"Joe Burrow – what he does best to me, other than most quarterbacks, is he just thinks, 'My guy is better than yours,'" Humphrey said.

NOTE: Singer and rapper Nelly will perform for fans at halftime of Sunday's game.