Ravens' RB Gus Edwards returns to practice for first time since tearing ACL last year

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are working to bolster their running game.

Running back Gus Edwards, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in 2021, is back at practice.

He was designated to return off the PUP list, and has 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Still, there is no timetable for his return to game action.

Edwards averages 5.2 yards per carry. He practiced Wednesday for the first time since September, 2021.

His return to the Ravens' backfield gives the offense a jolt with JK Dobbins, who returned from a torn ACL two weeks ago, and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Edwards rushed for 718 yards in 2018, 711 in 2019 and 723 yards in 2020. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 2:13 PM

