Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Nelly to perform at halftime of Sunday's Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are asking music performer Nelly to turn up the heat at halftime of Sunday night's football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nelly, the popular R&B and rapper - known for songs such as Country Grammar, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me - will perform at the intermission of this weekend's primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Fans pumped their fists and raised their voices to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" every time Ravens' linebacker Ray Lewis ran out of the tunnel and did his "squirrel dance" to that song.

The Ravens (2-2) play host to the Bengals at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore lost to Cincinnati twice last season, and have lost five-straight games at M&T Bank Stadium.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.