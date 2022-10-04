Nelly to perform at halftime of Sunday's Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are asking music performer Nelly to turn up the heat at halftime of Sunday night's football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nelly, the popular R&B and rapper - known for songs such as Country Grammar, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me - will perform at the intermission of this weekend's primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans pumped their fists and raised their voices to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" every time Ravens' linebacker Ray Lewis ran out of the tunnel and did his "squirrel dance" to that song.

The Ravens (2-2) play host to the Bengals at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore lost to Cincinnati twice last season, and have lost five-straight games at M&T Bank Stadium.