Hunters find human remains next to firearm and jewelry near Perryville

BALTIMORE -- Two hunters found skeletal remains when they were in a wooded area near Perryville on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

The hunters contacted law enforcement officers to let them know that they found the remains off of Mountain Hill Road near Route 7, state troopers said.

Along with those remains, they found a firearm, clothes and jewelry, according to authorities.

The Maryland State Police announced on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into the death of the individual whose remains were found, state troopers said.

The law enforcement agency sent members of its forensics science division to the site where the remains were discovered, according to authorities.

They recovered a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack from the site, state troopers said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore has taken custody of the remains, according to authorities.

The man had a healed collarbone break and a healed broken rib, according to authorities.

Additionally, investigators found indications that someone had camped out in the area where the human remains were discovered, state troopers said.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division North has the lead in the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the deceased man should contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, ext 5118.