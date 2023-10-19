Humane Society of Harford County recruiting dog foster parents

BALTIMORE -- The Humane Society of Harford Country (HCSC) is now actively recruiting foster parents due to overcrowding, the organization said in a statement Thursday.

The shelter said it's seeking to free up kennel space and make room for new arrivals.

"The ideal foster parent is someone who loves dogs, understands basic pet care, is able to take a medium-to-large dog, and does not own cats, simply because we don't know every dog's history with cats," Bob Citrullo, Executive Director of the HCSC said.

Citrullo said the shelter will provide supplies to foster parents.

If you're looking for looking to foster a new fuzzy friend, you can email foster@harfordshelter.org, call 410-836-1090, or visit the shelter in person.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.