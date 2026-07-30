Howard County task force discusses response to crisis and mental health calls following deadly shooting

A new Howard County task force created in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting of a man with autism met for the first time Thursday.

The Task Force on Disability Inclusion, Safety and Crisis Response was created by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball via executive order in May.

Among the dozens of members that met Thursday were those from the police department, other county agencies, nonprofits and social workers. Also among them were the parents of Alex LaMorie, the man police killed.

Everyone at the meeting made it clear they want to prevent what happened to LaMorie from happening again.

Forming a better response

Many of the task force members said they want to see change. Jill Harrington, LaMorie's mother, said she's hoping to restore her faith in the systems that should've protected her son.

"[My husband and I] hope that participating in this task force can help to bring some hope and healing, but also some really meaningful changes," she said.

Three Howard County Police officers shot and killed LaMorie on March 1 outside of his Columbia apartment building, Patuxent Commons.

Officers initially responded to the building late Feb. 28 after LaMorie called 911 saying he was being blackmailed by someone he was messaging on the app Telegram.

Officers found LaMorie in the parking lot, armed with a knife. He was shot 12 times after he approached the officers and didn't put the knife down, despite being ordered to do so.

The Attorney General's Office cleared the officers criminally earlier this month.

Thursday's task force reviewed the police department's current training and protocols for mental health and crisis calls. Grassroots Crisis Intervention Executive Director Mariana Izraelson was also on hand to clarify and take questions on how they respond to these situations.

Task force member Beth Benavides said she wants to know what tools police are missing to inform her and other organizations' guidance.

"I'm listening and trying to figure out what have we missed in the trainings that all of us have provided across the state," she said. "What else do officers need."

Since the night her son died, Harrington has questioned the lack of nonlethal methods used by officers, which is something county leaders have promised they would invest more in.

In the meeting, Harrington also mentioned how the county didn't reach out to the family with any services.

"I think it's important for everybody's mental health -- the officers that are involved, the community's that's involved, the family that's involved -- to really be extended that piece of care," Harrington said. "We certainly didn't receive it."

Next steps

The task force will present its recommendations to Ball in November.

"When we're in a group like this, with so many voices, I do believe we may be able to come to solutions together that take into consideration many perspectives," Benavides said. "That's gonna give a better response all the way around."

The task force's next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the NonProfit Collaborative at 9770 Patuxent Woods Dr. in Columbia.