Family of man with autism responds after Howard County officers were cleared of deadly shooting

The family of an autistic man killed during an encounter with police in Howard County last March said officers were "unprepared" to handle a mental health crisis.

The Attorney General's Office determined on Tuesday that the three officers who shot and killed 25-year-old Alex LaMorie at the Patuxent Commons apartment complex will not be charged.

"The report confirms in new detail that the responding officers were well aware that Alex was experiencing a mental health crisis before they arrived on scene," his mother, Dr. Jill Harrington, said in a statement. "Yet they came to the scene completely unprepared, without the proper equipment, the proper plan, and treating Alex's life-threatening behavioral-medical crisis like a crime."

Officers arrived shortly after midnight on March 1 at the Patuxent Commons, an apartment complex that provides safe and affordable housing for adults with disabilities in Columbia.

LaMorie had called 911, reporting that he was being harassed and blackmailed, according to police. After searching his apartment room, officers located LaMorie outside holding a knife.

Investigators said LaMorie refused commands to drop the knife and continued walking toward officers. Three officers -- Cody Bostic, Joel Rodriguez, and Pfc Joseph Riebau fired shots, striking LaMorie, who died at the scene.

The report's findings

IID's 10-page report found there is "insufficient evidence" that the involved officers committed crimes.

The involved officers were Officer Cody Bostic, Officer Joel Rodriguez, and Officer First Class Joseph Riebau.

The report notes they were considered for violating the state's use-of-force statute, as well as two other homicide-related charges.

They responded to Patuxent Commons after LaMorie called 911, who said he was being blackmailed by someone he was messaging on the app Telegram.

The report said the scammer was asking LaMorie for a $100 gift card.

The officers eventually found him in the parking lot with a knife in hand. He approached them, despite being told to drop the knife. Seconds later, as depicted in the body camera footage, the officers fired 12 bullets at him.

LaMorie was pronounced dead after medics arrived.

"Based on the evidence presented here, the IID could not provide beyond a reasonable doubt that the subject officers' use of force was not necessary..." the report reads.

Police are still actively investigating LaMorie's extortion scam case. A police spokeswoman said subpoenas have been issued.

"Based on the evidence presented here, the IID could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the subject officers' use of force was not necessary," the report states.

"I am disappointed with the report's findings, which do not acknowledge that three police officers did anything wrong when they shot my son 12 times and unnecessarily, inhumanely killed him during a mental health crisis. I don't imagine anyone had a small can of pepper spray on them?" Harrington said.

Body camera footage shows police shooting

In April, the Maryland Attorney General's Office released body camera footage of LaMorie's deadly encounter with police.

The video showed the officers encounter LaMorie outside, armed with a knife. In the video, they are heard giving LaMorie several commands to drop the knife. However, LaMorie continues to walk toward the officers with the knife.

LaMorie is heard telling officers, "I don't care. I don't want to live anymore, I want to be free of my pain, man."

An officer responded, saying, "It'll get better, man. I'm telling you it can get better."

LaMorie continued to walk toward the officers, and one stated that they were being cornered. Officers fired 12 shots, hitting LaMorie and causing him to fall to the ground. He died at the scene.

Investigators said a knife was recovered near LaMorie's body.

"The officers' comments to one another show their recognition of their tragic failure, only when it was too late," Harrington stated. "Ultimately, their actions and inactions led to a preventable, fatal killing of a young adult, with a developmental disability - a good citizen and human being who was suffering with sudden profound hopelessness, despair and shame brought about by his vulnerability to a cyberscam and the resulting call to 911."

Howard County leaders address police shooting

In the aftermath of the shooting, Howard County leaders have criticized the response, especially since there's an address flagging the program for those with developmental disabilities.

Howard County leaders have committed to bolstering training and resources.

"We have made specialized crisis intervention training a major priority in Howard County," former Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said. "Our officers receive training that goes far beyond state requirements."

"Moving forward, here in Howard County, we will forge even closer partnerships among law enforcement, disability advocates, mental health professionals, and members of our neurodivergent community to identify meaningful ways to learn and grow," added Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Ball and Der said nearly 80% of county police officers are certified in a specialized intervention training that focuses on people with autism and other disabilities.

Ball added the county is looking to expand officers' resources, particularly to add more non-lethal options.

LaMorie's mother responds

Jill Harrington, LaMorie's mother, released a statement Tuesday, criticizing the lack of a nonlethal method in the encounter, noting the body camera footage showed an officer asking if another officer had a taser -- he replied no.

"This is the definition of gross negligence and, in our opinion, warranted a charge of involuntary manslaughter," Harrington's statement said.

She also questioned why Patuxent Commons's building security footage hasn't been released, saying she's tried to get it.

Harrington said the IID's findings doesn't make the officers' actions appropriate.

"Ultimately, their actions and inactions led to a preventable, fatal killing of a young adult, with a developmental disability - a good citizen and human being who was suffering with sudden profound hopelessness, despair and shame brought about by his vulnerability to a cyberscam and the resulting call to 911," her statement said.