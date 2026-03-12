Howard County Executive Ball to address deadly police shooting of autistic man

During a news conference Thursday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will address a fatal police shooting that left an autistic man dead earlier this month.

Alexander Lamorie, 25, was killed on March 1 after Howard County police responded to a call for a man threatening to harm himself.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of an apartment complex in Columbia, where they later found Lamorie armed with a knife in one hand, according to officials.

Despite commands from officers, police said Lamorie refused to drop the knife. Three officers fired their weapons, and Lamorie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

On Thursday, Ball said he plans to discuss solutions, resources and support to build a "more responsive and compassionate system."

"Following the tragic police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a member of the autism community, many in our community are grieving, frightened, and searching for reassurance that interactions with our public safety personnel will be safe and compassionate," Ball said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as two-year veteran Officer Joel Rodriguez, six-year veteran Officer Cody Bostic, and 10-year veteran PFC Joseph Riebau, according to the AG's Office.

Officers recovered a knife near Lamorie's body after the incident, officials said.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the shooting. Available body camera video will be released within 20 days of the shooting.

The shooting occurred as residents of the Patuxent Commons apartment watched nearby. The apartment was built under a partnership led by the Autism Society of Maryland, and nearly a quarter of the units are allocated to individuals with disabilities. Another 40% is affordable housing for seniors.

"It was crazy because it wasn't covered up or anything when I saw it," said resident Kiel McDonald. "I don't think they should have killed him. They could have shot him in the leg or something—or maybe just tried to detain him."