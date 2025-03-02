Howard County high school mourns district's second student death from Columbia mall shooting

Police confirm second teenager dies after double-shooting near the mall in Columbia and more top sto

The Howard County high school community is mourning a second student's death due to gun violence outside The Mall in Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Oakland Mills freshman Blake McCray died on Thursday, Feb. 27, from injuries related to the shooting, school principal Dr. Jeffrey Fink said in a letter to parents and families. Michael Robertson, a sophomore student at Wilde Lake High School, was also killed in the shooting.

"Many students and staff were hopeful for Blake's recovery, making this news especially difficult for all of us," Fink said.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, has been accused of both murders, according to police.

Police said 15-year-old McCray and 16-year-old Robertson were at a bus loop area outside of Lidl when they were targeted in a double shooting Zeah.

Robertson died that night while McCray was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being shot in the head.

Zeah, who was wearing an ankle monitor following a crime last November, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder within hours of the shooting. He remains at the Howard County Detention Center without bail.

"Blake's death due to an act of violence is difficult to comprehend and may cause strong reactions, including concerns about community safety," Fink said. "I want to reassure you that the Howard County Police arrested a suspect in the shooting."

Zeah's prior criminal troubles

Court records show Zeah was placed on pre-trial home detention with an ankle monitor for an alleged attempted murder and home invasion months before he allegedly shot and killed two teenagers.

Zeah was found in violation of his pre-trial release on Feb. 21 a day before the murders.

According to a letter sent by Advantage Sentencing Alternative Program (ASAP, Inc.), Zeah violated his court order several times. The letter said he should have been at his home, but instead, he was found on school grounds, at other people's homes, the mall, and businesses.

The director of the agency notified the courts just one day before the shooting near the mall.

The ankle monitor linked Zeah's location to the mall the day of the shooting, and it also tracked him to a shooting on Feb. 14 in another Columbia neighborhood.

The third-party electronic monitoring firm says Zeah was tracked to parking lots, other homes, walking around his neighborhood, and to schools between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. He also failed to submit verification of his location.

Resources for Oakland Mills students

The Oakland Mills High principal said teachers informed the students of McCray's death during the first period on Friday.

School officials added that counselors from the Howard County Crisis Team were made available for students.

"During guided discussions, (teachers) addressed students' feelings and reactions, reviewed coping strategies, and provided an opportunity for questions," Fink said.

The HCPSS Mental Health and Wellness page on the school system website has many links to resources in Howard County.

The principal also encouraged parents and guardians to help a struggling student by using these strategies:

Listen to your child and be available for questions.

Encourage your child to express their feelings and share your own feelings and reactions.

Monitor your child for changes in behavior or mood over the next few weeks. These changes could include a loss of appetite, difficulties sleeping, heightened sadness, or a preoccupation with the details of this violent tragedy. If you notice changes, talk to them as this could be a sign they are struggling.

"While all unexpected deaths are difficult, death due to violence may trigger especially strong emotions and reactions," Fink said. "Feelings such as anger, fear, and sadness are normal. Common grief reactions include anxiety, sleep disturbances, difficulties concentrating, temporary loss of appetite, and fears about the health and safety of friends and loved ones."