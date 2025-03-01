Second teenager pronounced dead after double shooting near The Mall in Columbia, police confirm

A 15-year-old who was shot and critically injured after a shooting near The Mall of Columbia has been pronounced dead, per Howard County police.

Police said Blake McCray, 15, and 16-year-old Michael Robertson, were at a bus loop area outside of Lidl on Feb.22 when they were targeted in a double shooting by 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah.

Robertson died that night due to serious injuries while McCray was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being shot in the head.

Zeah was on home detention with an ankle monitor for an unrelated crime at the time of the shooting.

According to police, Zeah is also facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Columbia on Feb. 14. No injuries were reported, but shell casings were found at the scene.

Robertson was a sophomore student at Wilde Lake High School, according to the school's principal. McCray was a freshman at Oakland Mills High School, the school's principal confirmed.