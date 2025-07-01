2 Howard County men arrested in fatal I-70 shooting

Two men were arrested and charged after a fatal shooting on I-70 in Frederick County last month, according to Maryland State Police.

Javier Sanchez-Juarez, 28, and Jeffrey Josue Diaz, 24, both of Howard County, are charged with first-degree murder and firearms charges.

Around 11:55 p.m. on June 14, troopers responded to the 00 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of a shooting on eastbound I-70, just before Maryland Route 27.

They arrived to find a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck at the scene.

Six men were riding in the truck at the time of the shooting.

One occupant, Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other occupants were treated for gunshot wounds.

The three other occupants reported no injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were struck by gunfire from another vehicle while traveling east on I-70, not long after leaving an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

Recent road rage shootings

The arrests come after recent road rage shootings, including an incident on June 4, when a man allegedly pointed a gun at a driver and passenger on the outer loop on I-695.

The victim and passenger were not harmed in the incident.

Police arrested 26-year-old Travis Thomas in connection to the incident days later.

In January, a man was charged after an early morning road rage shooting in Frederick County.