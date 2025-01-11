Frederick County road rage shooting ends with arrest of 41-year-old man

BALTIMORE - A man is facing serious charges after an early morning road rage shooting took place in Frederick County on Friday.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Maryland State Troopers received a call regarding a shooting in progress on westbound route 340 near the Jefferson area. The caller stated that they were being followed and shot at by the driver of a gray Volkswagen.

The victims of the shooting, who were driving a red GMC Yukon, have not been identified. However, they are safe and did not sustain any injuries

Troopers who were responding to the shooting located a gray Volkswagen stuck in the snow in the highway median. A man who police say seemed impaired was standing by the car and was arrested.

He is identified as 41-year-old Gerome Alexander Quigley, Jr. of Montgomery Village.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the encounter began at the County Hills Apartments in Frederick. According to the victims, Quigley started shooting into the vehicle at the intersection of Ballenger Creek Pike at Ballenger Center Drive. He then continued to shoot at the victims as he pursued behind them.

Police did not state why the altercation began.

Troopers from different units responded to the scene after the shooting. They found several bullet marks on the GMC Yukon and broken glass from the driver's window. Some bullets were inside the truck, and there were holes in the passenger side.

They also found bullet casings in the Volkswagen and a loaded 9mm handgun nearby. Both cars are being kept as evidence.

Quigley faces the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder

Two counts of second-degree attempted murder

Illegal use of a high-capacity magazine in the commission of a felony

Multiple related firearm charges

Anyone who saw what happened or knows anything about the shooting should call Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.