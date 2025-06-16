1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on I-70 in Frederick County

1 man dead, 2 other injured after shooing on Maryland I-70

1 man dead, 2 other injured after shooing on Maryland I-70

A man is dead, and two others were injured after a shooting on I-70 in Frederick County on Saturday evening, according to Maryland State Police.

Around 11:55 p.m. on June 14, troopers responded to the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of a shooting on eastbound I-70, just before Maryland Route 27.

When they arrived, they found a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck at the scene. Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, and five others had been inside the pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

Urrea was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, whose identity is not being released at this time, was taken to a trauma center with gunshot injuries.

One passenger was evaluated at the scene but declined medical treatment. The three other individuals reported no injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were struck by gunfire from another vehicle while traveling east on I-70, not long after leaving an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage on eastbound I-70 in Frederick County between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Anyone with information on the shooting is also asked to contact police.

Recent road-rage shootings in Maryland

On June 6, a Baltimore County man was arrested on drug and gun charges after an alleged road-rage incident in Baltimore County.

That incident happened on I-695.

The suspect, 26-year-old Travis Thomas, is accused of pointing a firearm at a driver and passenger during a road-rage interaction on the outer loop of I-695 before I-95 on June 4.

The victim and passenger were not harmed in the incident.

After identifying Thomas as the suspect, investigators located Thomas at his job in Harford County and executed search warrants.

During the search, they found a loaded gun and suspected cocaine packaged for distribution.

A second search warrant at Thomas' home in Dundalk led to the recovery of two more guns and suspected cocaine.

Thomas faces two counts of felony assault, misdemeanor assault, and using a firearm during a felony. He is also charged with having a loaded handgun in his vehicle and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in Harford County.

In January, a man was charged after an early morning road-rage shooting in Frederick County.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, MSP troopers received a call about a shooting in progress on westbound Route 340 near the Jefferson area.

The caller told police they were being followed and shot at by the driver of a gray Volkswagen.

The victims of the shooting, who were driving a red GMC Yukon, were not identified but are safe and did not sustain injuries.

In February, two men were arrested in separate road-rage incidents in Baltimore and Prince George's Counties.