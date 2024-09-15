Howard County Girl Scouts troop designs and paints mural for children at crisis intervention center

BALTIMORE - A Howard County Girl Scouts troop is joining forces with Grassroots Crisis Intervention to design a mural for a child-friendly counseling room for young visitors.

Troop 1508 put in more than 300 hours of service, planning, designing, painting and transforming the room into an Underwater Wonderland.

"We never envisioned such a beautiful room," said Dr. Mariana Izraelson, Grassroots Executive Director. "We thought they would paint the walls and a few other things. This is beyond our expectations."

The troop used money from donors and cookie sales to purchase supplies for the project, including books, toys and furniture.

"I colored in the wall and I organized other stuff, like the toys," said Emma Pevro, a member of Girl Scouts Troop 1508.

"Yes, we focused on the room, but the girls built a lot of skills, leadership, courage, just thoughts on how their actions can impact the world around them," said troop leader Laura Yingling.

Upon completing the mural, the scouts earned the highest honor, a bronze award for their dedication and service.

"It's beauty with a purpose," said Dr. Shernette Grant, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. "It is a room that was transformed, serving a need, making sure that these girls could create a space for children in need."

You can learn more about Grassroots here.