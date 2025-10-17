Howard County hosts resource fair for federal employees, contractors impacted by government shutdown

Howard County is hosting a resource fair for federal employees and contractors affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 9755 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia.

Representatives from MyBGE, the Maryland Department of Labor and several insurance providers will be on-site to offer support, according to the county. The fair will also feature unemployment insurance information and résumé review services.

The event comes as the federal government shutdown reaches its 17th day.

Shutdown and health care debate

At the center of the shutdown is a dispute over whether to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium tax credits, which help about 22 million Americans lower health insurance costs when buying coverage through ACA marketplaces.

The credits are set to expire at the end of 2025. Democratic lawmakers have tied their support for a government funding bill to Republicans agreeing to extend the credit.

The program primarily benefits people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and who lack access to affordable employer-sponsored insurance.

A September analysis predicted that average premiums for people buying insurance through ACA marketplaces could more than double — from $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026, CBS News reported.

Federal workers offered support

Maryland is home to more than 160,000 federal civilian jobs and about 225,000 jobs supported by federal contracts, according to the governor's office.

Both county and state leaders have made efforts to support federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

Since the beginning of Mr. Trump's second term, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has organized forums, town halls, and job fairs for federal workers who have been displaced.

Last week, members of Maryland's congressional delegation reaffirmed their commitment to support federal workers during the shutdown, announcing some of the assistance available to Marylanders.

The state of Maryland launched a loan program for essential employees impacted by the shutdown. The program provides a single, interest-free loan of $700 to help workers pay for essentials like rent and groceries.

Furloughed federal employees who are not working or being paid may also qualify for unemployment insurance benefits through the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program. The benefits must be repaid once back pay is received.