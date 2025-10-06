Maryland launches loan program for essential employees impacted by federal government shutdown

Governor Wes Moore on Monday announced the launch of the Federal Shutdown Loan Program.

The program aims to assist federal employees who are required to work without pay during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The program offers a one-time no-interest loan of $700 to help workers meet expenses including rent and groceries.

The loan must be repaid 45 days after the shutdown ends, giving workers time to receive their back pay from the federal government.

"The emergency support we announce today will keep public servants afloat as we enter a second week of this shutdown," Gov. Moore said.

Although the Federal Shutdown Loan Program application portal opens today, loans will only be issued if the shutdown is still in effect on October 15, the governor's office said.

The Comptroller's Office will then process loan requests from the Maryland Department of Labor, and the Treasurer's Office will begin mailing the first batch of loan payments on October 16.

How to apply for the loan

To qualify, applicants must be Maryland residents and federal employees designated as "excepted" during the shutdown.

Applicants must provide proof of ID, Maryland residency, federal employment status, and "excepted" status.

The loan application is available here.

For support, applicants can email MDshutdownloan@submittable.com or call (410) 849-6424 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.