Howard County issues heat alert due to high temperatures and humidity in Maryland

Howard County has issued a heat alert from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday due to dangerous temperatures and high humidity.

The WJZ First Alert Team issued Alert Days for Friday through Sunday due to the risk of dangerous heat, especially for those working outside.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-90s, but high humidity and heat index values reaching up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit will make it feel significantly hotter.

These conditions can cause heat-related illness, the county said.

Howard County urges community to take precautions

On Thursday, Howard County Health Department officials urged residents to take precautions during extreme heat.

Lenora Painter, director of the Bureau of Infection Control and Public Health Readiness at the Howard County Health Department, said people should limit physical activity to early morning, find shade and stay hydrated.

Painter also emphasized the importance of checking on others.

"We can make sure that we have decided as a community, area, neighborhood, that we want to make sure we are helping each other," she said.

According to Painter, there have been 12 heat-related deaths so far this year in Maryland.

Dealing with extreme heat

When the heat index is 90 degrees or higher, or when excessive heat watches, warnings, or advisories are in effect, people should take steps to cool down immediately if they notice a rapid escalation of heat illness symptoms, Painter said.

She recommended creating a "cool room plan" by identifying the coolest space in your home to go to when feeling overheated. Keeping fans on and using blackout curtains are also advised.

Howard County also has more than 50 cooling centers available.

Symptoms of heat illness include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, elevated body temperature, and heavy sweating, according to the CDC.

The National Weather Service suggests removing excess clothing, loosening garments, and using water or ice to help cool person down if you are experiencing symptoms.