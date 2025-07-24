Alert Days for Heat and Storms Across Maryland for Friday into the weekend

A stretch of oppressive summer weather is gripping the Baltimore region, prompting multiple First Alert Weather Days through the weekend and into early next week. A combination of extreme heat and scattered strong storms will create hazardous conditions, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

Friday kicks off the string of Alert Days, with heat index values expected to exceed 105 degrees in parts of central Maryland. Actual air temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but stifling humidity will make it feel significantly hotter-especially in urban corridors like downtown Baltimore, Columbia, and Essex. The excessive heat will strain infrastructure, increase the risk of heat-related illness, and pose challenges for outdoor workers and vulnerable populations.

A few isolated thunderstorms are also expected to flare up late in the day, primarily during the late afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Baltimore metro area under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts or brief downpours. Overnight Friday into Saturday will remain warm and muggy, with lows barely dipping below 80 degrees in the city.

Storm Risk Increases Over the Weekend



Saturday will bring more of the same. Heat index values will approach 100 degrees by midday, with another round of scattered afternoon and evening storms. While not everyone will see rainfall, those who do may experience locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Given the repeated storm threat and lingering heat, Alert Days remain in effect for both Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday, storm coverage will likely increase slightly, especially by late afternoon and evening. Highs will hover near 90 degrees, though high humidity will once again push heat index values into the upper 90s. The scattered nature of the storms means some neighborhoods could remain dry, while others deal with intense downbursts or brief flooding.

Next Week: Another Heat Surge Before Relief



Monday will bring a brief lull in storm activity, but the heat will continue. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to spike again, reaching the mid-90s, with humidity pushing the heat index back into the 100-105 degree range. An additional First Alert Weather Day may be necessary for Tuesday due to the extreme conditions.

By Wednesday, a stronger cold front will approach the region, bringing yet another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms-potentially more widespread than earlier in the week. The front will also usher in a refreshing air mass.

Thursday will feel dramatically different. High temperatures will tumble into the low 80s, and much of the region will enjoy overnight lows in the 60s, particularly in the suburbs. Lower humidity and clearer skies will provide a much-needed break from the prolonged heat and stormy patter