Howard County educators at stalemate with school board over contract negotiations

ELLICOTT CITY -- Howard County teachers and the Board of Education are at a stalemate with the head of the teachers' union saying pay isn't adequate in what's proposed in the upcoming year's budget.

Howard County Council isn't happy with what's proposed, either.

Benjamin Schmitt has been president of the Howard County Education Association since August. His first year in this role has been marred by contract negotiations.

"As a taxpayer, I'm angry, as an educator, I'm angry," he said. "As a union leader, I'm angry."

He said he's also carrying the anger of all the members of the HCEA, with a new contract still up in the air.

What Schmitt says is currently at the table: a 1% cost of living adjustment and the same experience payscale. It won't cut it for him or his union.

"We weren't shooting for the moon, we want something that keeps us competitive. We want something that keeps our people here and attracts those that are trying to come in the profession," he said.

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future (blueprint.marylandpublicschools.org) plan is requiring schools to increase teacher pay to $60,000 by 2026.

Schmitt said school districts surrounding Howard County have reached that, but his is still behind.

In Howard County, the minimum salary for a teacher is $58,447. Statewide, the average teacher pay is $79,420, according to a recent report by the National Education Association.

At a budget work session last week, Howard County Council implored the Howard County Public School System and the Board of Education to raise pay.

"In order to remain competitive in the market, you have to actually pay people what they deserve. More importantly, what they're being paid 15 minutes down the road," Vice Chair Liz Walsh said.

WJZ reached out to the Board of Education, but hasn't heard back yet.

While addressing Howard County Council last week, HCPSS Acting Superintendent William Barnes said they'd make it work.

"We're gonna do it. Bells are gonna ring, kids are gonna come, we're gonna provide amazing instruction to all students. We're gonna provide amazing instruction to all students, as we do every year, Barnes said. "But, we're just gonna cotninue to work together to find out that sweet spot."

Schmitt said they're now at an impasse, meaning negotiations could go through the summer.

He worries there won't be a new contract by the start of the school year. If that happens, he said the current contract would carry over and teachers would be "frozen in time" with pay.

The next Howard County Board of Education meeting is Thursday, May 9, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Schmitt said he and other HCEA members plan to rally at the meeting.