Howard County approves budget to include 99% of school district's request

Howard County's council unanimously approved a budget that covers more than 99% of the school district's request.

Overall, the county's budget totals $2 billion. It includes more than $871 million for the school system.

The new budget goes into effect on July 1.

The educator's union pushed for a fully-funded budget request

Last month, Howard County's educators' union asked for the full amount of funds requested for the school district.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said during that public meeting that he was pitching to give the Howard County Public School System more than $871 million, which is what the council approved on Wednesday.

The school district says it is left with a $6.2 million gap from its request, which it then said the district could cover.

Ben Schmitt, HCEA's president, argued that the county's budget needed to include the full school board's request.

"Yeah, [the gap] may be only $6.2 [million], but if the school system has to spend $6.2 million out of fund balance, they're borrowing that money against the following year's budget," Schmitt said. "So, why do we automatically wanna go into the following fiscal year at a deficit?"

The Howard County Board of Education had to eliminate 102 positions last year to balance the budget.

"This budget doesn't even restore the staff and programs we've already lost over the last couple of years," said Katie Murdza, a special education elementary teacher with HCPSS. "We're fighting just to maintain and improve basic fundamental educational practices."

The approved distribution for the school system is an increase of $57 from last year.

Concerns over IG's access

Before voting, the council discussed a concern that has come up this budget cycle about document access for Inspector General Kelly Madigan, who has held the role since January.

Madigan said she hasn't had access to databases that could help her in her investigations. An amendment to the budget was filed last week that would withhold some money unless she got that access.

County administration has since started getting Madigan access, which includes new data-sharing agreements made during Wednesday's budget hearing and vote.

That prompted the council to reject the amendment.

"I have a similar concern about access, but I'm also concerned if this passes, or any version of it, however low the money dollar is compared to the $40 million, that there may be situations arising that may not be necessary," said Howard County Chair Opel Jones.