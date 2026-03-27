Howard County Executive Ball plans to include $116.6 million for schools in 2027 budget request

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball shared his plan to fully fund the school system's $116.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2027 in his capital budget request.

Nearly $98.6 million in funds will come from the county, Ball said. The state is expected to provide another $18.1 million for the budget.

Due to a shift in state funds, the county's contribution is $9 million higher than the Board of Education's initial request, according to Ball.

The 2026 school budget totaled $100.6 million.

After finalizing the capital budget, Ball will present his request to the county council in April for approval.

Howard County school budget

School construction efforts in the county budget will be supported by $47.2 million in PAYGO funding, representing about 60% of all PAYGO funding anticipated in the capital budget, Ball said.

Two middle schools will receive major funding for renovations under the 2027 budget: Oakland Mills Middle and Dunloggin Middle schools.

Oakland Mills Middle School will receive $16.8 million to address new electrical, plumbing, technology and safety systems, along with new roofing. The investment will add 195 seats to the school's capacity, Ball said.

Dunloggin Middle School will receive $5 million to renovate the existing building and expand educational programs by adding 136 seats.

The school board's approval of its budget prompted backlash due to a lack of funding for Oakland Mills High School, as families were pushing for renovations to address mold, temperature problems and poor facilities.

New schools coming to Howard County

The budget also includes plans for a new elementary school, which will be located in the southeast region of the county. New Elementary School #43 will have a capacity of 490 seats.

Ball said the state recently approved the county's request to convert 29 acres of parkland at Troy Park for a future high school in Elkridge. The county will dedicate 49 acres of land to New High School #14.