Howard County public schools reduce staff cuts in $1.6 billion budget

The Howard County Board of Education adopted a new operating budget after a tough budget season.

The adoption of the $1.6 billion budget came after some last-ditch efforts to reduce proposed cuts by Howard County Public School System Superintendent Bill Barnes and board members.

Some worked, while others didn't, with 102 positions cut.

The fight to reduce cuts

Before Thursday's meeting began, dozens of music students made their instruments heard outside to make the case for third-grade string teachers.

Those students also filled the meeting, with their signs in tow.

In the budget scenario the board approved last week, 12 third-grade string teachers were proposed to be cut -- effectively eliminating orchestra for that grade level.

Ultimately, the board approved a budget with those cuts included.

Before the vote, student board member James Obasiolu talked about how much having access to that class in third grade benefited him.

"Having 3rd grade strings and that robust music education that so many people seek when they're moving to Howard County really allowed me to pursue those outcomes," Obasiolu said.

Another cut that made it through was the loss of 39 positions to restructure the Elementary Gifted and Talented Program.

Board member Meg Ricks did enter motions to increase the general fund balance to avoid these cuts; however, she wasn't able to generate enough support from other board members.

Jolene Mosley, the board's chair, talked about her concerns about raising the general fund balance, saying those dollars will be needed for other things.

"We have 700-plus incoming new IEPs. That staffing is not in this budget," Mosley said.

These cuts left many students and parents who attended feeling defeated, including Anthony DeBella. His wife is a strings teacher, and his daughter is in the band.

"It's a sad day when a program that started 50 years ago on the backs of parents, students, and teachers is cut out at the knees like this," DeBella said.

Twenty-one elementary school media paraeducators and 12 high school teacher secretaries were also cut.

What cuts were reduced, what's added

In a move by Barnes, the number of health assistant reductions went down from 33.5 to 10. The number of float nurse positions was also dropped from two to one.

While 13 athletic trainers will no longer be in the budget, 14 math and reading coaches have been added.

There will also be two new student engagement liaisons.