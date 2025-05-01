Proposed Howard County budget has educators concerned about contract renegotiations

With Howard County facing budget shortfall, teachers may have to renegotiate contract

With Howard County facing budget shortfall, teachers may have to renegotiate contract

With Howard County facing budget shortfall, teachers may have to renegotiate contract

As the fight continues to get more funding for Howard County's school district, educators worry their recently approved contract will have to go back to the negotiating table.

In his proposed operating budget, County Executive Calvin Ball allocated $800 million to the Howard County Public School System. This is much lower than the more than $1.2 billion that district leaders requested.

School district leaders, staff, faculty and families had their first opportunity to advocate for more funding at a public hearing with the Howard County Council Wednesday.

Many in the audience were educators who said they need more money not only to stay in their jobs, but also to bring in others to help address the issues in the school district.

Howard County teachers' contract in limbo

For the first time in years, the Howard County Education Association (HCEA) has a multi-year agreement for salary.

It was overwhelmingly approved by the union's more than 6,300 members, after they came to an agreement with the Howard County Board of Education last month.

Benjamin Schmitt, HCEA's president, said the agreement improves the Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, step pay, and it improves pay for special educators.

"Hopefully, it provides some security to membership to know that not only is everything locked up in the contract for the next three years, but that also includes health care," Schmitt said.

But now, the contract's future is up in the air, as the county's budget process is underway.

Under the current allocation for the school system, at least $29.3 million more is needed to cover employee pay and benefits – which include HCEA's contract."

Overall, though, the district is hoping for at least $54.3 million to close the gap and balance its budget.

When he unveiled his proposed FY26 operating budget last week, Ball said the school district's allocation is sufficient.

"Our top priority in the FY26 budget was to direct significant resources to the Howard County school system, to support our unparalleled education system," Ball said on April 21.

The need to retain teachers

Better pay is essential for recruiting, as the district struggles to keep teachers. One of the ripple effects is overcrowding.

"My son spent his fourth-grade year crammed in a resource room. The students' desks were crammed together without any space for kids," Amy Shane said during Wednesday's public hearing.

Teachers are also being forced to take on more, with some teachers being shuffled around the school district as well.

Annie Long is a social studies teacher at River Hill High School. She said during the last school year, 17 teachers were transferred out. This year, five more teachers are expected to be transferred out.

Because of this, Long said she'll have to teach four courses next year, three of which are brand new to her.

"I need time to plan and prepare, not spin my wheels learning curriculum standards for yet another new course or searching for materials," Long said.

It took five months to come to an agreement over HCEA's contract. Schmitt said his union doesn't want to go back to the table with it.

"I'm fairly certain central office leadership and the superintendent does not want to get into a situation where we are renegotiating. At the same time, we don't either," Schmitt said.