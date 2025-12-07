How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game today in Week 14 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 14 of the NFL schedule and the Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers today for an AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how you can watch the game.

First place in the AFC North division is up for grabs in today's game between the Steelers and Ravens.

Pittsburgh (6-6) is still looking to get back into the win column following back-to-back losses against the Bears and the Bills. The Steelers have lost five or their last seven games after starting the season with a 4-1 record.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the lineup last week after missing the previous game with a fracture in his non-throwing hand. Rodgers briefly left Sunday's game against the Bills after taking a big hit from Joey Bosa on a strip-sack that was returned for a touchdown.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Baltimore (6-6) is also trying to bounce back with a win, having lost on Thanksgiving against the Bengals. Prior to last week's loss, the Ravens had won five straight games after starting the season with a 1-5 record.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed several games with injury earlier this season and has thrown for 15 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions in the nine games he's played in.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Bengals won 32-14. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Ravens today is set for 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Ravens game?

Fans can stream the Steelers vs. Bears game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Ravens game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Ravens can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market and on WJZ-TV in the Baltimore market.

Jim Nantz will be on the call with analysis from Tony Romo and sideline reporting from Tracy Wolfson.

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will air in numerous parts of the United States on CBS. 506 Sports

The game will air on CBS throughout different parts of the country, according to 506 Sports.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Ravens game?

The Steelers entered the Week 14 matchup against Baltimore as 6.5-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Ravens game

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice on Thursday after missing practice the day before with a toe injury.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a full participant on Thursday as he continues to recover from a left wrist injury he suffered last month.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. Rashod Bateman, Tavius Robinson, Devontez Walker, Ar'Darius Washington, and Nate Wiggins were all limited in practice.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Ravens' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 15: Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: Ravens at New England Patriots, Dec. 21, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17: Ravens at Green Bay Packers, date and time to be determined

Week 18: Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, date and time to be determined