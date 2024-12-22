Watch CBS News
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore evacuated Sunday due to water damage, officials say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Horseshoe Casino Baltimore evacuated guests and staff on Sunday due to water damage caused by a water pipe failure, Caesars Entertainment told WJZ.

The casino was closed for crews to "remediate the water damage," officials added.

Casino officials expect to reopen on Monday.

"Our team is hard at work addressing the situation and we expect to reopen tomorrow," the casino said on social media. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

This is a developing story.

