Homicide detectives investigating after 2 injured in Baltimore County home, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were injured in a Baltimore County community on Tuesday, according to police.

Baltimore County police swarmed a house on Avery Hill Drive in Owings Mills after officers said they responded to a call around 4 p.m. for an assault in progress.

Police have not released many details other than that there was some type of assault in the house.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

According to Baltimore County's Crime Data, there have been 11 homicides in the county this year through the end of March.

Barricade in Dundalk

Earlier on Tuesday, Baltimore County police investigated a deadly self-inflicted shooting after a barricade situation in the 2500 block of Gray Manor Terrace in Dundalk.

Crisis negotiation and tactical teams spent hours attempting to calm the suspect down. Officers later found the man dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said a woman came out of the home, but it is unclear if she was being held hostage.

Crime in Baltimore County

According to the Baltimore County Police Crime Data, there have been 11 homicides in the county this year through the end of March.

Overall, crime has been declining in Baltimore County. In 2023, there were a total of 61,154 criminal offenses reported in the county. In 2024, there were 58,561 criminal offenses reported, according to Baltimore County Police data.

Many of the crimes reported between January 2024 and January 2025 were theft, assault or fraud offenses. In 2024, there were 665 weapons violations reported in the county.

Baltimore County safety meeting

Last week, Baltimore County police held a meeting in the aftermath of a shooting that left an officer injured in the Catonsville precinct parking lot.

On Thursday, March 13, an alleged gunman walked into the lobby of the Wilkens Precinct near UMBC's campus, according to police.

The man left the building and then walked around before encountering an officer at a gas pump in the parking lot. He then pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the officer. A shootout with other officers ensued, according to police.

An officer who was standing outside his vehicle was hit by gunfire. The alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

"It was very clear that this was premeditated," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said during a news conference after the shooting.