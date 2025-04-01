Watch CBS News
Several Baltimore County schools on lockdown due to armed barricade response

Several Baltimore County schools are on lockdown Tuesday morning as police respond to an armed barricade situation. 

Battle Grove Elementary School, Charlesmont Elementary School and General John Stricker Middle School were placed on lockdown around 9:15 a.m., Baltimore County police reported. 

The lockdowns were issued in response to an armed barricaded person in the area of Gray Manor Terrace in Dundalk, police said. 

Residents in the area are being advised to shelter in place as police respond. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

