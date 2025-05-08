Maryland man charged in string of home invasions caught on surveillance footage

A man accused of robbing multiple homes in Howard County was charged Thursday, according to police.

Angelo Walker, 25, of Owings Mills, is accused of breaking into at least three homes on Ballymore and Candlelight Drive in Clarksville, using garage door openers found in unlocked vehicles to gain access to the residences.

One victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told WJZ the suspect broke into her Clarksville home around 2:30 a.m., on January 18, stealing money and a cell phone without making enough noise to alert the residents.

She said she was horrified after reviewing home surveillance footage that captured a man entering her home without waking anyone inside.

"I think it's happening in every neighborhood, unfortunately. These are crimes of opportunity, and we gave them the opportunity," the victim said.

Since the incident, the victims' family has installed an alarm and cameras at their home.

Police said walker, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, faces three counts of first, third, and fourth-degree burglary, and theft in the crime spree.

Is Howard County seeing a trend in burglaries?

Howard County has seen a major reduction in burglary and breaking and entering incidents, according to data collected by the county.

Between March 30, 2024, and the same date in 2025, the number of burglary offenses dropped from 461 to 114, which is a decrease of 75.3%.

A similar trend has been observed for car break-ins. In April, Howard County Police said they saw more than 25% fewer car break-ins and thefts from vehicles so far this year.

Current efforts to reduce crime in Howard County are primarily focused on recent youth violence. Recent incidents including two fatal shootings at the Mall in Columbia.