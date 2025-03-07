Victim describes terrifying ordeal after string of home invasions in Howard County

A Howard County community has been shaken up after home surveillance footage caught a man successfully robbing a home without residents hearing a peep.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was horrified after seeing the video.

"They used our garage door opener. They opened our garage door. They went in through our house, through our mudroom door, which was unlocked. Obviously, we should have kept that locked," she admitted.

She reports that the suspect broke into her Clarksville home around 2:30 a.m., stealing money and a cell phone. However, she says she never heard a thing.

"I couldn't sleep..."

"It's very scary. I couldn't sleep for several nights after," the anonymous victim said.

This is just one of three homes on Ballymore and Candlelight Drive that the suspect broke into, gaining access from a garage door opener found in a car, according to police.

"Whatever is the easiest way to get into a vehicle, to get into a residence, is what they take," said Seth Hoffman with Howard County Police Department.

The suspect is seen in a video attempting to open several other car doors, which were locked.

Clarksville/Dayton residential burglary suspect RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT? Howard County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in several residential burglaries in the Clarksville and Dayton areas since January. The suspect, seen here on video at two victim residences, enters unlocked vehicles and uses garage door openers to enter homes to steal cash. This has occurred during the overnight hours. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous. Posted by Howard County Police Department on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Simple deterrents are key to protecting yourself

Police say simple deterrents like that are the best way to protect yourself and your family.

"If you have security measures on your car like a club or other alarm systems, they're going to bypass those. They may try, but they'll bypass," said Hoffman. "Same with residences. If they can find an easy way in, where they don't have to break down a door and do things that may bring extra attention, then they'll go for it."

WJZ's Ashley Paul spoke with a victim who says she's lived in the area for 25 years, and while it's upsetting, she says it's not shocking.

"I think it's happening in every neighborhood unfortunately. These are crimes of opportunity and we gave them the opportunity."

The victim says they have since installed an alarm and cameras at their home, and urge others to check their locks each night.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-STOP.