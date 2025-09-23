Storm threat for Maryland later today; more rain expected this week

An ALERT DAY is in effect for later this afternoon into early evening as a slow-moving front edges toward central Maryland. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to reach the Baltimore metro during the 4–7 p.m. window. A few storms could turn strong, with gusty, damaging winds and brief, heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5), and the threat will fade quickly after sunset as temperatures cool.

What to expect today

Warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the upper 60s .

Storms fire to our west early afternoon, then drift into the I-95 corridor 4–7 p.m.

Hazards: isolated damaging winds , lightning, and torrential rain in spots.

After sunset: storms diminish; patchy late-night fog where rain falls. Lows upper 50s to mid-60s (warmest in the city).

Wednesday

Clouds increase with more showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. It's not an all-day washout, but keep rain gear handy. Temperatures ease back to the upper 70s to near 80. The severe threat looks lower than today, but any storm can drop heavy rain and produce gusty winds.

Thursday — another ALERT DAY possible

The front settles in and waves of low pressure ride along it. Expect scattered to numerous storms, especially afternoon and evening. Most storms will be more about heavy rain and occasional gusts than widespread severe weather, but a stronger cell or two can't be ruled out. We'll reassess early Thursday, but another ALERT DAY is possible given the repeated rounds of storms.

Friday and the weekend

Leftover showers may linger Friday, mainly east of I-95, then high pressure builds in. The weekend trends drier and more comfortable, with highs mainly in the mid-70s to lower 80s and lower humidity.

Heads-up & safety

If you have after-school activities, commuter plans, or evening practices, have an indoor backup and a way to receive weather alerts .

Never drive through water-covered roads; poor drainage spots could see quick ponding during the heaviest downpours.

We'll keep you posted on timing tweaks and whether Thursday becomes an ALERT DAY for the Baltimore area.