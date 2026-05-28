Heavy rain brought modest drought relief to Maryland

Following a several-day period of wet weather across Maryland, some drought relief has been noted across portions of Maryland.

More than 3.5 inches of rain were recorded at BWI between May 20 and May 28. This is one of the wettest stretches of weather across the state in months.

At the Inner Harbor, 4.5 inches of rain were measured during the same time period. While a very positive sight to see, a serious drought continues across our region.

Moderate drought continues across much of the area, with severe drought conditions across southern Maryland and the eastern shore.

Wednesday's brief heavy rain and Tuesday's showers were not factored into this drought update.

Thursday's U.S. Drought Monitor update has reduced the amount of the state that is experiencing Severe Drought. Moderate Drought is now widespread along and northwest of I-95. Some areas of extreme northern Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties are still experiencing severe conditions.

As of May 26, nearly 51% of Maryland is in a severe drought, down from more than 95% the week before.

Farther south and east, Severe Drought is still widespread across the eastern shore and southern Maryland. Voluntary water restrictions remain in place.

Aside from brief breaks, abnormally dry conditions and drought have been present in Maryland since 2024. It will take quite a bit more rain to end this multi-year dry stretch. Continue to conserve water on your property and in your daily life.

Conserving now could reduce the impact of severe drought as we head into the hottest time of the year.