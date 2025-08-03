Hazmat incident under investigation after haze with unknown odor reported in Baltimore County

A haze with an unknown odor is being investigated after a reported fire Sunday afternoon in Baltimore County, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 500 block of Chesapeake Park Plaza in Middle River.

Baltimore County's hazmat team and the Maryland Department of the Environment are investigating.

The fire department says no injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the community.

Carbon monoxide at Ocean City hotel

On August 1, 13 people were evaluated and four were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident at a hotel in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ocean City Fire crews responded to the Ashore Hotel at 10100 Coastal Highway. Additional EMS crews and resources were requested at the scene due to the number of people affected.

A total of 13 people were evaluated on the scene, and four were transported to hospitals due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their blood, according to officials.

10 treated for elevated levels of CO2 in Baltimore

On July 26, 10 people were treated after a Southeast Baltimore poultry processing plant was evacuated for elevated levels of carbon dioxide.

Fire officials said the cause of the hazmat incident was elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the building, but crews were unable to determine the source.

Baltimore Fire spokesperson John Marsh said that carbon dioxide poisoning can be potentially dangerous. He said crews cleared out the building, checked the air quality, and checked to see if there were CO2 levels.

"It comes up unexpectedly. It could be potentially very dangerous," Marsh said. "It's great we could get everyone evacuated and out and get them treated immediately."