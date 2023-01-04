'Have incredible professionals': Ravens turn to doctor, team chaplain to discuss scary injury for Bills' player

BALTIMORE - The NFL took a pause this week when one of its players needed to be resuscitated on the football field in the middle of a nationally televised game.

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, only 24 years old, collapsed after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the game was not only postponed, but sports safety took a second thought.

For three hours each week, NFL players compete on one of the world's most dangerous stages, making contact with large, athletic opponents.

Hamlin remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition as athletes and fans alike share their condolences and support.

But still, the NFL is a business, and the games must go on.

The Ravens play those Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday on the same field where Hamlin suffered that horrifying injury.

So how do teams move on?

The Ravens have resources available through team psychologist Dr. Trish and team chaplain Johnny Shelton.

"We had a Zoom meeting available, and Dr. Trish does an amazing job, and our team chaplain Johnny Shelton does a great job," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We just have incredible professionals here and they made certain resources available."

Harbaugh said the players discussed Hamlin's injury in position meetings and throughout the facility.

Many of them shared their concerns and condolences on social media.

"As far as their response, they've been great," Harbaugh said. "I think they understand the terms of the circumstances and what kind of situation it was. They are just very thankful that, so far, hopefully, things are going to be OK. They are hoping and praying for that."

The Ravens would have had a chance to win the AFC North had the Bengals lost to Buffalo and then to Baltimore this weekend.

The Bengals-Bills game will not be made up this week, and it is undetermined if it will be resumed.

However, at this moment, Harbaugh said football comes second to a player's health.

"I told the guys it takes a lot of courage to play football," Harbaugh said. "We are just honoring the guys in that room as we were talking through what had happened on Monday, and the idea that, not just football, but in other walks of life, what people do, maybe we find ourselves in a position to acknowledge what people go through and treat people with respect."