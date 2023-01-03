Ravens players pray for Damar Hamlin after he collapses during Buffalo Bills game

BALTIMORE -- Ravens players offered prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the football field in the middle of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Prayers bra ," injured quarterback Lamar Jackson said in a social media post.

"Prayers up ! @HamlinIsland," safety Geno Stone said on his Twitter account.

"Prayers up for Damar Hamlin," receiver Tylan Wallace added.

The Ravens' team account offered its condolences too.

Hamlin had just made a tackle and stood up before collapsing on the field.

Hamlin appeared to be receiving CPR before he was carted off by an ambulance.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

If you played football, no matter the level: high school, collegiate, pro - you know the brothership is unrivaled.



You spend double/triple the time with your teammates than your own family.



Can’t fathom what these teams are feeling.



The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills. He didn't see much playing time as a rookie but has been a much bigger part of Buffalo's defense this season. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

