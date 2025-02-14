Father sentenced to 65 years for shooting at his child's birthday inside Maryland mall

BALTIMORE -- Wesley Lyons Jr. was sentenced to 65 year for a shooting at his child's birthday party inside the Harford Mall in June 2023, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Lyons, 35, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, among other firearms charges in December 2024, after a four-day trial.

Birthday party shooting

Police said Lyons fired five shots at a 42-year-old man who was trying to break up a fight between Lyons' mother and his child's mother. The victim was wounded in the thigh, groin and finger. Surveillance footage showed two adults and two children standing behind the victim during the shooting.

After a month-long manhunt, Lyons was arrested at an Anne Arundel County hotel. His mother, Lisa Gregg, and alleged girlfriend, Lateia Green, were also arrested for their alleged involvement.

"It is despicable that anyone would resort to gun violence to resolve their issues," State's Attorney Alison Healy said, noting the shooting endangered multiple children and adults at what should have been a celebration.

Lyons, who was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions for drug distribution and robbery, is scheduled for sentencing February 13, 2025.