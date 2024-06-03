Two women arrested in connection to Harford Mall shooting, male suspect still at large

BALTIMORE -- Two of at least three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting inside Harford Mall in Bel Air, on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the mall around 4:06 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting at the Harford Bounce Party Place.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between family members at a child's birthday party.

The victim, Richard Williams, was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to police. He suffered three gunshot wounds.

Police said two women who were present at the time of the shooting were arrested and charged as accessories in the crime. A male suspect, Wesley Lyons Jr., 35, of Edgewood, is still on the run. Police say the suspect knew the victim.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police said they are preparing to execute a search warrant on a suspect-vehicle