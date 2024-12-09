Watch CBS News
Trial underway for man accused of shooting at inside Harford Mall

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The trial continues for a man accused of a shooting at a child's birthday party at the Harford Mall is set to continue Monday. 

Wesley Lyons, 35, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and assault, after police said he shot a 42-year-old man three times at the Harford Bounce Party Place after an altercation during a birthday party. 

After the shooting, Lyons led police on a month-long manhunt, which ended when he was found hiding out in an Anne Arundel County hotel room.

Lisa Gregg, Lyons's mother, and Lyons's alleged girlfriend, Lateia Green, were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. 

According to charging documents, Gregg was involved in a fight with another woman when Lyons pulled out his gun and shot the man. 

Attorneys are expected to present evidence Monday in order to move forward with the trial. 

