Harford County moving forward with controversial budget plan

The Harford County Council is moving forward with a controversial budget proposal for next year, but not without pushback.

The $1.2 billion proposal put forth by County Executive Bob Cassilly caused outrage among the community due to suggested cuts to education and a public safety renovation project.

Teachers and parents banded together Thursday night, marching through Bel Air to let Cassilly know how they feel about his plan. The county executive says it's all about trying to avoid raising taxes.

The proposal suggests cutting $19 million from public schools and halting a $22 million project to create a new precinct building for training deputies.

Cassilly explained that the proposed cuts are a result of tough economic times, and that the $90 million surplus in school funding can be utilized to avoid raising taxes on residents.

However, this rationale has not appeased school leaders or Sheriff Jeff Gahler, who are both fighting against the proposal.

Cassilly said the schools have a surplus of millions of dollars that they can tap into to make up for the proposed $19 million in cuts from the amount they received last year.

But Superintendent Sean Bulson has previously said that money is for future emergencies.

Additionally, Cassilly said the county is expecting a little more in state funds next year which could mean the school district gains an extra $20 million in comparison to the last budget. But Bulson told WJZ that those funds are not meant to replace the county funds.

Teachers say this is a big cut and feel it could be impacting the classrooms, ultimately affecting students' education.

"I'm here tonight because our children's wishes, hopes and dreams for the future hinge on the quality of their education and I'm watching that slowly slip away," Crystal O'Leary, a teacher at Old Post Road Elementary, said Thursday night.

The budget must be approved by June 15.