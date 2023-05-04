Harford County Council set to vote on controversial $1.2 billion budget proposal

BALTIMORE — The Harford County Council is set to vote on a controversial $1.2 billion budget proposal Thursday evening. It's a budget plan that's caused outrage among the community due to suggested cuts to education and a public safety renovation project.

The proposal, put forth by County Executive Bob Cassilly, suggests cutting $19 million from public schools and halting a $22 million project to create a new precinct building for training deputies.

Cassilly explained that the proposed cuts are a result of tough economic times, and that the $90 million surplus in school funding can be utilized to avoid raising taxes on residents.

However, this rationale has not appeased school leaders or Sheriff Jeff Gahler, who are both fighting against the proposal.

"This is not about raising taxes," Gahler said. "We are going to probably hear that from the county executive. 'You're going to make me raise taxes.' No, we're not. That money was already put into the budget."

Longtime council member Dion Guthrie was shocked at the proposal. "I've never seen anything to this degree. Unfortunately, it was promises made, and it's up to this county executive to try to make promises met," Guthrie said.

A public hearing will be held Thursday evening for the council to discuss the budget proposal further, and to hear the community's thoughts on the matter.

The budget must be approved by June 15th.